Blu Boys lose to USA in Softball World Cup on a wild pitch

THE Philippines gave up a wild pitch and the only run of the game to bow to the United States at the start of the WBSC Men’s Softball World Cup in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday.

Blu Boys vs USA

Blu Boys pitcher Leo Barredo threw the errant pitch with two runners on base and one out, sending Nicholas Ryan Mullins home for the game’s first and only run.

Barredo actually had a solid outing on the mound, giving up five hits and striking out eight batters against the seventh-ranked USA squad, but the wild pitch proved to be the difference.

Relief pitcher Bradley Kilpatrick closed the game for American batters to pick up the win to start off their campaign on a high note.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Blu Boys look to bounce back but they face reigning champion Argentina on Sunday. The defending titlist defeated Cuba, 3-1, to open its Group A campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

A total of 12 teams are competing in softball’s World Cup with the Blu Boys being the lowest seeded team after being ranked 21st in the world.