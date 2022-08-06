Bago City bows to Southeast to miss Junior League Softball World Series final

BAGO City failed to reach the finals of the 2022 Junior League Softball World Series after its 6-4 defeat over Southeast on Friday (Saturday Philippine time) in Kirkland, Washington.

Bago City in 2022 Junior League Softball World Series

The Asia-Pacific representatives gave up run-scoring hits by Layla Peppers and Eason Davis to miss a finals seat despite a gallant stand by pitcher Althea Key Palzario.

Palzario struck out six batters but yielded 10 hits in a complete game, including a two-run single by Peppers in the first inning where Southeast took a 3-0 lead.

Peppers also pushed home a run in the third on a fielders’ choice before reaching home on the next at bat on a single by Davis for a 5-2 lead.

Bago City was able to trim the gap to two runs in the seventh but Palzario flied out with two runners stranded to end the match.

It was a decent finish by Bago City, which placed third in Pool A but ended up in the semifinals with a 6-0 win over Southwest in the quarterfinals.

