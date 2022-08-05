Bago City advances to Junior League Softball World Series semis

BAGO City Little League advanced to the semifinals of the 2022 Junior League Softball World Series with a 6-0 win over Southwest on Thursday (Friday Philippine time) in Kirkland, Washington.

Althea Key Palzario and Christine Jane Caracas made the big plays as Bago City, the only international team left in the competition, faces Southeast in the semifinal of the competition.

West and Central battle in the other semifinal pairing.

Palzario struck out seven batters and yielded only four hits in a complete game shutout as the Asia-Pacific representatives continued their impressive showing in the tournament.

Christine Jane Caracas led the three-run second inning assault for the Philippine team after a two-run double that padded the gap to 4-0.

Caracas opened scoring in the first inning with an RBI double, pushing Claire Olarte, who doubled and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Daniela Bejos on the previous at-bat.

Audrie Sarsona singled to right field to push two runners home to increase the lead in the fifth inning.

Bago City finished Pool A in third place with a 3-2 win-loss record to make it to the quarterfinals.

Bacolod City, meanwhile, lost to Delaware D3 Region, 3-0, in the Senior League Softball World Series in Lower Sussex, Delaware.

