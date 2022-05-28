Five-day sporting arms show back after two-year absence

UNDER a new leadership but sharing the same vision and mission as its predecessor, the Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers of the Philippines, Inc. (AFAD) picks up where it left off by holding the 28th Defense and Sporting Arms Show on July 14-18 at the Megatrade Hall of the SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

Defense and Sporting Arms Show return

The newly elected AFAD officers led by president Hagen Alexander Topacio, announced the return of the country’s most anticipated and biggest showcase of world-class, locally-made and imported firearms, ammunitions, and paraphernalia during an elaborate media conference at the MilkyWay Restaurant in Makati City recently.

“After almost three years of absence in the observance of health and safety protocol due to the pandemic, we’re now back with better and much bigger activities and programs involving our members and affiliated organizations,” said Topacio in a press statement read by Board member Edwin Ańo.

The many-time member of the Philippine trap shooting team missed the media conference after just arriving from Hanoi, Vietnam for the just concluded 31st Southeast Asian Games where he bagged a silver medal

The University of the Philippines alumnus in Public Administration was elected as the new president of AFAD, replacing younger brother Alaric, who successfully organized the last two-leg of the Arm Show in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country and the rest of the world.

“The COVID-19 pandemic really shot down businesses, but unlike others, the firearms industry did not suffer a downtrend. But the Filipino resiliency is remarkable as we recover fast and the economic situation is slowly getting back on its feet,” said Ano, who was joined by fellow newly-elected officers Imelda Reyes and Duke De Leon.

“On the sporting side, the activities are far better than the others since shooting is an outdoor event.”

Ańo said AFAD extended invitations to Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa, newly elected Senator Robin Padilla, a known gun enthusiast, and Philippine National Police (PNP) Officer-in-Charge Police Lieutenant General Vicente D Danao Jr, as special guests for the opening program set at 10:00 am.

He added enthusiasts could also learn during the five-day show as they line up seminars and educational programs on self-defense, responsible gun ownership, firearms safety handling, regulation policy on gun ownership, and other exciting activities.

De Leon, for his part, reiterated AFAD is working hard to put up an entertaining yet educational sporting arms show for the public and responsible gun owners.

“Through the years, AFAD is a partner of the government in abating the proliferation of ‘loose firearms’. We can educate the public in the process to be responsible gun owners,” said Topacio.

