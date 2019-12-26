Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sailing

    InfoTrack leads fleet of 157 out of harbor in Sydney to Hobart race

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    SYDNEY — Former line honors champion InfoTrack was the first yacht to leave Sydney Harbour in the annual Sydney to Hobart race on Thursday.

    The super maxi, which took line honors in 2016 as Perpetual Loyal, got a flying start as the race began in winds of 15 to 18 knots, or around 30 kilometers (18 miles) per hour.

    InfoTrack led the fleet of 157 out of the harbor, followed by Scallywag and Wild Oats XI, with Black Jack and Comanche trailing among the super maxis.

    Wild Oats XI is trying to win the race for the 10th time.

    The 628 nautical-mile race takes the yachts down the south coast of New South Wales and across the Bass Strait to the capital of the island state of Tasmania, Hobart.

    Comanche, which has won line honors twice, holds the race record of 1 day, 9 hours and 15 minutes set in 2017.

    PHOTO: AP

