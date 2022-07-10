Vermosa Green Run lures banner field

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    CLOSE to two thousand runners took part in the Vermosa Green Run in Imus, Cavite, heeding the call to rediscover the outdoors and support a cause.

    Vermosa project development manager Moses “MJ” Aragones said a total of 1,800 runners laced up and welcomed the opportunity to restart their passion in the 21K, 10K, 5K and 3K races.

    AyalaLand’s fourth largest estate, Vermosa, hosted the run. Vermosa is designed to have a complete mixed-use development similar to other Ayala Land estates like, Makati, Nuvali, Cebu Business Park, and BGC.

      “We were overwhelmed with the response of the running community. We only expected a thousand and we went over our expectations," Vermosa marketing manager Rina Reganit said. "We’re glad that the community is gradually opening up to events like this in the new normal.”

