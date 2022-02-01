Popular Rock 'n Roll running series hits historic roads of Manila

THE Rock ‘n’ Roll Series adds another milestone to its enduring collection of road running events as it hits the Manila roads on June 19, marking the first time that the series known for lining up race routes with live bands, cheer teams and themed water stations will be staged in Southeast Asia.

“We are excited to add the City of Manila to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series as the first new host city in Southeast Asia,” Jeff Edwards, managing director of the Asia Region for The IRONMAN Group, announced on Tuesday.

Race showcases best of Manila

“The City of Manila provides exciting opportunities for both our runners and our brand. We are proud that we can be a part of showcasing and highlighting what the city has to offer the runners and their support crews who travel to the area.”

Events on tap are the marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K races with ASICS serving as the event’s title partner. Registration will open shortly [More details at www.runrocknroll.com/manila].

Race week will kick off on June 17 with the Health and Fitness Expo, featuring the latest products from ASICS and trends in the running industry. Runners in all levels will then take center stage on June 19.

“We are very happy and excited to host the Rock ‘n ’Roll Running Series in the streets of Manila. We are proud to be the first city in the Philippines and in Southeast Asia to stage the event. This event marks the conclusion of our 450th founding anniversary celebrations on June 24,” said Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso.

The event is the world’s largest running series annually held in various countries around the world.

Put up in 1998, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series’ simple idea of making running fun has transformed both the US and global running landscape by creating a block-party atmosphere for participants and spectators alike.

“This new event will feature the historic city and music, making the City of Manila the perfect venue," said Edwards. "We look forward to the race creating a participant experience focused on running, music and community.”

The races will fire off infront of the Rizal Park and will pass through streets, buildings, churches and parks, including the National Museum, the Manila City Hall, Kartilya ng Katipunan, and the walled city Intramuros.

For more information on the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series, visit www.RunRocknRoll.com.

