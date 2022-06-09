Night racing returns to Manila with ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series

MORE than 4,000 runners have so far signed up and the numbers are expected to double in the weeks leading up to the ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series which fires off in Manila on June 19.

This marks the first time that the four-category event will be staged in Southeast Asia, drawing a curious mix of entries, from regular campaigners to weekend and recreational runners all wanting to experience the thrill and excitement of night racing with twists and innovations.

Registration is ongoing at www.runrocknroll.com.manila with onsite listup at Garmin stores (through cash and Gcash mode of payment) at Glorietta I, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, The Podium, Ayala Vertis North, SM North, SM Aura, Uptown and Alabang Town Center.

The 5K and 10K races are set to flag off at the break of dawn while the 21K and 42K events will be held early evening, according to the organizing Sunrise Events, Inc.

Fees are pegged at P950 for 5K, P1,850 for 10K, P2,450 for half-marathon and P2,650 for the 42K run. For the Remix Challenge, rates are P3,600 for marathon +5K, P4,100 for marathon +10K, P3,800 for half-marathon +5K and P3,400 for half-marathon +10K.

Prices, however, may change until slot lasts.

Rizal Park start

RockNRollMNL (facebook) and asicsrnrmanila (Instagram) are the social media accounts of the event backed by Alaska, Gatorade, the Philippine Star and Lightwater.

The races will fire off in front of Rizal Park and will pass through landmark streets, buildings, churches and parks, including the National Museum, the Manila City Hall, Kartilya ng Katipunan, and the walled city Intramuros, before eventually making their way to the finish line with the musically themed event to be amped up by on-course bands and DJs.

Race week will kick-off on June 14 with the health and fitness Expo, featuring the latest products from ASICS and trends in the running industry.

Organizers will also impose strict health and safety protocols before, during and after the race to ensure the trouble-free staging of the event.

Organizers and producers have been coordinating to better protect not just the thousands of participants but also those involved in the staging of the world biggest running series, including the spectators.

“All the precautionary measures are in place. With coordination in the implementation of all health and social measures, we guarantee the smooth and safe conduct of the ASICS RnR running series,” said Dr. Carmelo Braganza and Dr. Jonathan Laya of the joint Medical Director team.

From the bib number pick-up to the collection of race kits at Mehan Garden to pre-event listup, all participants, organizers, sponsors, and staff will be required to register at https://sunriseevents.com.ph/pre-event-attendance-registration/

All entries will receive e-mail confirmation with their respective QR codes, which they, including organizers, sponsors and staff, will present (printout or on mobile phone) on race day at the check-in gates/areas.

They will also be required to wear face masks on race day and present their QR code at entrance gates. However, runners will have the option to run with face masks.

After race completion, face mask will be available to all participants before entering the festival area, a mask zone area while physical distancing will be observed at all event areas.

As mandated by the host city, only participants with Covid-19 vaccination cards will be allowed to join while those unvaccinated will be required to present their 48-hour antigen results.

The 10K and 5K races get going at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., respectively, while the 21K and 42K events will start at 5 p.m., both at Rizal Park.

The world’s largest running series, backed by ASICS as title sponsor, Gatorade as official hydration partner and Alaska, Lightwater, Regent and Sante, will pass through the National Museum complex, Intramuros, the Manila Cathedral, Manila City Hall, the Kartilya ng Katipunan, the Jones Bridge and Chinatown in Binondo and back to Luneta.