SEAG double gold medalist Caballero retires from PH rowing team

SOUTHEAST Asian Games double gold medal winner and top lady rower Melcah Jen Caballero officially retired from the national team as she pursues the other ‘story of her career.’

The retirement of Caballero, who’s been with the Philippine rowing team for the past eight years, was effective Dec. 1 as per her written letter to association president Patrick Gregorio.

Caballero, winner of two golds in the 2019 SEA Games (lightweight single sculls, lightweight double sculls) and part of the rowing team that competed in the Asia Oceania Qualification Tournament in May for the Tokyo Olympics, said she will focus on her naval career advancement take her chance of applying as military officer.

“Just like the old saying goes, ‘Every beginning has its end.’ I have finally reached the end of the tunnel,” part of Caballero’s letter read dated November 30.

‘I am very grateful for the constant support that you give to the whole organization of rowing and me personally. Please do know that I will gladly be of assistance in any way that I could and is open to any future opportunities to give back to the association.”

Caballero was one of three Filipino gold medal winners who delivered for Team Philippines in the SEA Games two years ago along with Olympian Cris Nievarez (men’s lightweight single sculls) and teaming up with Joanie Delgaco in the women’s double sculls.

SEAG champion rower Melcah Jen Caballero will focus on her naval career advancement.

Gregorio received Caballero’s letter with regret and a heavy heart.

“I just want to let you know that your skills and talent are well recognized and appreciated here,” said the rowing federation chief.

“If in any way you change your mind, the whole team is willing to welcome you back. Please let us know as soon as possible so we can prepare for the upcoming SEA Games and Asian Games next year.”

Caballero became a national team member at the age of 17, a stint which she said shaped her into the person that she is today and helped realize her dreams, goals, and aspirations.

She added the national team experience is a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity that enabled her to grow from being a dreamer into a fighter that she considers retiring from rowing as one of the hardest decisions she had to make.

“Being in the national team is not easy, but very rewarding endeavor. My whole life for the past years is driven by the stroke of the oar. Every stroke opened different chapters of my life to which I can say that I have now reached the shore,” Caballero said.

Continue reading below ↓

