Rowing association receives ISO Certification for quality management system

THE Philippine Rowing Association (PRA) earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system.

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management system standard developed and published by the International Organization for Stadardization (ISO). The certification provides a model for companies and/or organizations of all types and sizes to use in building an effective management system.

“I am proud to share with everyone that despite the challenges the association is facing due to COVID-19 pandemic, we are able to demonstrate our commitment to deliver high-quality management and to pursue the continuous improvement of the PRA as a sports organization,” said Patrick Gregorio, president of PRA, the national governing body for rowing in the country.

“Through the ISO 9001:2015 certification, we have validated that PRA Quality Management System provides the maturity necessary to support our vision to build a quality culture that characterizes client-driven organization and to strengthen the global competitiveness of PRA.”

As the first NSA to receive ISO Certification, Gregorio reiterated his hopes that this will be the first step for a quality management system to be adopted by many other sports organizations in the country.

The standard is based on several quality management principles, including having a strong client focus, the involvement of high-level company management, an outlined process-based approach, and ongoing improvement of the aforementioned approach.

The ISP 9001:2015 certificate of rowing was issued by TUV Rheinland, a world-class management system certification body.

The scope of the certification includes management, promotion, and development of rowing in the country, where proof has been furnished through an audit that the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 are met.

The certification is valid from January 15 of this year until January 14, 2024.