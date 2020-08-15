Rowing association the first NSA to undergo ISO quality management

THE Philippine Rowing Association (RPA) became the first National Sports Association (NSA) to undergo International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Quality Management System.

RPA president Patrick Gregorio hopes the move will be the first step to a quality management system to be adopted by many other sports organizations in the country.

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the association has been able to pursue the commitment of high-quality management and continuous improvement of the PRA as a sports association.

The move was PRA’s way of gearing towards excellence, professionalism, and transparency through ISO Quality Management System 9001:2015 certification.

As part of the ISO certification process, the PRA has conducted an ISO Quality Management System 9001: 2015 online seminar last August 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PRA ISO consultant Francisco Arellano and Rowena Tiamzon facilitated the seminar graced by Gregorio and 19 other attendees, including secretary-general Jercyl Lerin and deputy-secretary/treasurer Benedicto Membrere III.

With the help of the ISO consultants, PRA was able to have the opportunity to undergo the process of ISO certification since the new set of rowing leaders was selected last January.

To further enhance the PRA’s core processes, especially for the athletes, coaches, and stakeholders, all members of the PRA are devoted to the ISO certification of the whole rowing association.

The primary objective is to instill a Quality Management System (QSM) to the core processes of the PRA. The establishment of a management system based on international standards, will in effect, improve the overall performance of the organization.

