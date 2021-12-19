GlobalPort polo team pulls off thrilling win over Argentinian side

GLOBALPORT-Philippine team used its chemistry to produce a stunning 10-9 win over a fancied team from Argentina in the Miguel Lorenzo Romero Cup held in Calatagan, Batangas.

Playing in the polo field named after his son Miguel Lorenzo, Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero (1Pacman Partylist) joined forces with veteran Anthony Garcia in scoring the team’s first win over a squad backstopped by well-decorated Argentinean players.

“It was unbelievable beating the Argentinians,” said Romero who scored a crucial goal late in the game that helped Globalport repel Argentina’s determined comeback. “We made a good start because of the team’s chemistry.”

Behind Garcia’s attacking flair, GlobalPort raced to a commanding 6-2 lead to the cheers of a small but highly-appreciative crowd.

Anthony saves day

GlobalPort’s lead, however, dwindled after the half as the Argentineans intensified their attack to pull to within 9-8.

But Romero and Garcia – along with Adrian Garcia and Jake Gordon – refused to be intimidated with Anthony Garcia sealing the deal with his 6th goal with still two minutes left.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Though Argentina made another goal, time was not on its side as GlobalPort rotated the ball with razor-sharp precision to deny Argentina from tying the game.

What made GlobalPort’s victory more impressive was that eight of its goals were from the field while the two others were scored from the foul line courtesy of Adrian Garcia.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The tournament was the first to be held at the Miguel Lorenzo Romero field since the 2019 SEA Games that saw the Romero- and Garcia-led team secure a bronze medal.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.