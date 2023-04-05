PH side GlobalPort savours historic comeback at Triple Crown of Polo opener

GLOBALPORT of the Philippines made history in the World Polo League with a come-from-behind win in the Tommy Hitchcock Jr. Legacy Memorial in its Triple Crown of Polo opener before a big Sunday crowd at Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, Florida.

Given a ghost of a chance to win the prestigious event after falling behind by 9 goals (12-3) in the second chukker, the team of Rep. Mikee Romero, Polito Pieres, Sapo Caset, and Facundo Obregon rallied to beat Travieso, 17-13, and complete the biggest comeback in the history of the 5-year-old league.

“Great team effort, great win for GlobalPort, and a big boost for Philippine polo," said Romero of their historic win in the highest polo in the Unites States.

What made Romero and GlobalPort’s victory doubly meaningful was that it accomplished the feat right on its first try.

“That made our title win a lot sweeter,” added Romero, who was all praises for Caset’s incredible performance.

The Argentinian 10-goaler scored 9 in GlobalPort’s blazing comeback as he combined speed, strength and grace in catching his defenders off-guard. That made him the unanimous MVP of the game.

Even Caset was surprised with their come-from-behind win, saying: "It was an incredible comeback.”

Romero said they started awfully slow and cold as their allowed their rivals to open 4-0 and 12-7 leads at the half.

But with Caset showing the way, Team GlobalPort eventually woke up and put up a show with Caset and Pieres working very well in the middle, Romero in front and Obregon at back.

Slowly but surely, GlobalPort produced valiant runs before finally taking a 13-12 lead which proved huge enough to take the fight of their rivals.

Pieres finished with seven goals as GlobalPort outshot Travieso, 23-14.