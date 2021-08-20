Frank, Celestino, Macaraeg vie for 2022 Winter Olympics spots

FIGURE skaters Sofia Frank and Edrian Celestino and speed skater Julian Macaraeg will be competing in qualifiers for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games in the next months, the Philippine Skating Union announced on Friday.

Frank and Celestino are set to see action in the Nelberhorn Trophy from September 22 to 25 in Oberstdorf, Germany, the final qualifier for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Macaraeg, on the other hand, will compete in the World Cups 1-4 through October to November in his own bid to gain a berth in the Winter Olympics.

Frank was coming off a fine showing when she took a gold medal in the Cup of Colorado figure skating competition in Denver.

Macaraeg also shone in the Desert Classic Short Track in Utah, clinching a new Philippine record in the 1,500-meter with a time of 2:28.290.

Frank and Celestino will look to duplicate the feat of Michael Martinez when he made it to the 2014 Sochi and 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

