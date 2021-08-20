Michael Martinez withdraws from Winter Olympic qualifying

MICHAEL Martinez has withdrawn from the Nebelhorn Trophy in Germany, the final qualification of figure skating in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the Philippine Skating Union announced on Friday.

The PHSU announced Martinez’s withdrawal after naming figure skaters Sofia Frank and Edrian Celestino and speed skater Julian Macaraeg as Philippine representatives for the Winter Olympic qualifying competition.

The PHSU cited Martinez’s 'on-and-off injuries' as the reason behind his pullout from his bid to reach the Winter Olympics for the third consecutive time.

“We regretfully announce that one of our elite male skaters, Michael Christian Martinez, has decided to withdraw from his bid for the Nebelhorn Trophy, an Olympic qualifying event for figure skating," said the PHSU in a statement.

“With Michael continuing to recover from his on-and-off injuries, he, along with his coach Nikolai Morozov, see it fit and more viable to concentrate on his overall healing for the time-being.

"Having said that, Michael’s team has decided to completely dedicate the remainder of the competition season towards longer preparation for future international tournaments."

The PHSU added Martinez will be training in Moscow in his bid to come back stronger.

“Michael will also focus on adjusting to his programs, as well as adapting to new techniques to improve his skating while training in Moscow, Russia. His love for the sport remains unwavered and hopes to come back stronger in creating a mark on the international stage of skating as a proud Filipino,” said the PHSU.

Martinez represented the Philippines in the 2014 Sochi and 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games. Last April, Martinez set up a fund raiser in his bid to make it to Beijing following his return to active competition.

Martinez took part in the PHSU’s qualifier evaluation and finished third in one of the competitions before the withdrawal.

“Despite a three-year absence from competition, Michael is ultimately grateful for all the outpouring of support given to him since the beginning of his Olympic journey. He will continue to recover well, work hard, and devote his time to skating his best.

“The Philippine Skating Union supports his decision and will continue to do so should he decide to join future competitions. The union wishes Michael a speedy recovery and the best for his endeavors,” said the PHSU.

