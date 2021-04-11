Michael Martinez sets up fundraiser for Winter Olympic bid

MICHAEL Martinez has started a fundraising campaign in his bid to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Now 24 years old, Martinez declared on his Facebook page that he is “back on ice” and one of his goals is to compete in the Olympic qualifying tournament in Germany from September 22 to 25.

In order to do so, Martinez has set up a gofundme.com link in the hope of raising the money that he would need for his training expenses.

“I am officially back on ice and I am aiming to qualify once again for the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in February 4-20, 2022,” wrote Martinez.

PHOTO: Jaime Campos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“To prepare for the Winter Olympics Qualifying Event: Nebelhorn Trophy in September 22 to 25, 2021 in Germany, I am currently doing an intensive training in New Jersey, USA with my coach Nikolai Morozov who is one of the top international figure skating coaches,” Martinez added.

“My team and I have organized a fundraising campaign called MICHAEL MARTINEZ - Road to 2022 Winter Olympics to help out with some the training expenses for the reason that I currently don't have sponsors yet.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Martinez saw action in both the 2014 Sochi and 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

“So I am humbly reaching out to you to join me on my journey towards the 2022 Winter Olympics and bring recognition once again to the Philippines,” said Martinez.