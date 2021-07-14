COLUMN: Michael Martinez gives Winter Olympic dream another shot

LOS ANGELES - In his previous two Winter Olympic stints, Michael Martinez has made the Philippines proud while representing our flag with the same graceful elegance that defines his sport.

After a brief few months hiatus where he recharged his energy and did some coaching here in the city of angels, Michael will attempt to replicate the feat this coming February at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

"I am back for good. Back stronger with more determination and more dedication," the affable skater told SPIN.ph in a phone interview from Russia where he is currently deep in training.

Among his coaches are Nikolai Morosov and Evgeni Plushenko, one of the living gods of figure skating whose resume includes four Olympic medals and three world titles.

"I am very excited to train with the best figure skater in history. We have already started working on my quad loop and quad toe jumps," he said. "My new routine is so different from my previous ones and I'm hoping to come out with a better version of myself."

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Michael is no different than the other world-class athletes competing at this elite level. He is passionate for his sport and devotes endless hours on the rink.

All for the glory of gold and country.

The one major difference though is that figure skating isn't mainstream in the Philippines and its lack of popularity doesn't provide the spotlight that results in a windfall of financial support through sponsorships.

Continue reading below ↓

Which is why money, above all other obstacles that skating entails, is Michael's toughest, fiercest challenge.

"Having limited funds definitely adds a ton to my worries as I endeavor to give my best performance out there. The difficulty of looking for sponsorships due to the pandemic always made me nervous because I fear of not even qualifying due to lack of training time."

In order to raise the $50,000 he needs for training, travel expenses and coaches' fees all the way to the qualifying event - the Nebelhorn Trophy - in Germany , Michael had to set up a GoFundMe account and seek the generosity of random strangers.

ISN'T THAT A CRYING SHAME?

Yes, it is. But such is Michael's truth. A winner and a competitor, he is also a prisoner of his sport's relative unpopularity within our borders.

So far, GoFundMe has generated roughly $7,165 in donations. Even a math flunker would know that $42,835 is still needed to reach the goal.

Continue reading below ↓

Still, the last thing Michael will do is fret and feel sorry for his situation. So he will soldier on and continue to give his best even though that might mean doing so while running on financial fumes.

Michael is also hoping that the good senator, Manny Pacquiao, can help.

"Sir Manny has carried so much on his back through public service and I don't want to add to his burden. But by the same token I also know that he understands the financial plight of athletes like me."

Well, I myself am aware of the fact that Pacquiao had never seen a worthy crusade he doesn't want to fight for. I pray the boxer-turned-politician can provide some assistance that can uplift Michael's cause.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Meanwhile, Michael will keep hitting the ice in Russia.

He may lack the dollars to reach his destination but he will never run out of fire and drive.

Continue reading below ↓

The announcement that the MVP Sports Foundation will incentivize Tokyo Olympic medalists with as much as a P10-million bonus warms the heart in ways that remind us how we value achievement.

But wouldn't it be also nice to also see major companies sponsor and support the journey of deserving athletes such as Micheal Martinez and not just focus heavily on celebrating the victory after the fact?

Just a thought.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.