Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Feb 13
    Winter Olympics

    Asa Miller a DNF in men's giant slalom at Winter Olympics

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    Asa Miller is one of 33 DNFs in Run 1.

    ASA Miller failed to advance into Run 2 of the men’s giant slalom after a DNF (did not finish) in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center.

    The lone Filipino bet in the quadrennial games will not part of the 54 alpine skiers who will move to the medal rounds.

    Swiss timing

    Run 1, topped by Marco Odermatt of Switzerland, saw 33 DNFs.

    In the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, Miller placed 70th in the men’s giant slalom after finishing 81st in Run One and 68th in Run Two.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Reports coming out of Beijing said weather conditions have been unfavorable to the competitors prompting organizers to postpone the freeski slopestyle qualification at the same venue.

      Miller will cap off his Winter Olympics campaign in the men’s slalom.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Asa Miller is one of 33 DNFs in Run 1.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again