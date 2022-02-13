Asa Miller a DNF in men's giant slalom at Winter Olympics

ASA Miller failed to advance into Run 2 of the men’s giant slalom after a DNF (did not finish) in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center.

The lone Filipino bet in the quadrennial games will not part of the 54 alpine skiers who will move to the medal rounds.

Run 1, topped by Marco Odermatt of Switzerland, saw 33 DNFs.

In the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, Miller placed 70th in the men’s giant slalom after finishing 81st in Run One and 68th in Run Two.

Reports coming out of Beijing said weather conditions have been unfavorable to the competitors prompting organizers to postpone the freeski slopestyle qualification at the same venue.

Miller will cap off his Winter Olympics campaign in the men’s slalom.

