Will pro leagues still need bubble set-ups in 2021? GAB speaks

GAMES and Amusements Board (GAB) chairman Abraham Mitra is unsure if professional leagues like the PBA will no longer need to mount a bubble to be able to play tournaments in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appearing in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday, Mitra said leagues can hold tournaments without a bubble, so long as they can protect their stakeholders such as teams, coaches, and players.

Mitra said a bubble set-up may no longer be required if leagues implement very strict health and safety protocols for its teams, including new developments in testing. But he admitted playing outside a bubble remains a risky proposition.

“May technology na. ‘Yung antigen, nandiyan na mabilis ang resulta. Meron pa akong balita na RT-PCR test na 85 minutes na lang, lalabas na [ang resulta], gold standard pa. Why ask the leagues to spend more money when there is new technology that will make it easier for everybody? Safer and easier,” he added.

The PBA is targeting an April opening for its 2021 season, but have yet to lay down a concrete plan on how to go about it in terms of crowd attendance.

The development of several vaccines against COVID-19 has given hope to the leagues that it can once again play with spectators present inside stadiums, but the question is on when these will be widely available in the country.

Mitra cited the example of the National Football League (NFL) in the US where there are several cases of players and their families getting infected.

“Number one, for example, football. Kung ang football ay maglalaro sa Carmona at ang mga players ay umuuwi sa Manila, malabo ‘yun kasi no inter-zonal travel. If you want to play in Carmona, then you stay somewhere there or at least in Cavite. Number two, can you imagine uuwi ka sa pamilya mo, na-expose ka.

"Medyo mahirap,” Mitra said.