What Mon Fernandez exactly told June Mar while Gilas-Indonesia was ongoing

IT was one piece of advice from a basketball great to another.

Four-time PBA MVP Ramon Fernandez gave June Mar Fajardo a bit of a pointer at the heat of the gold medal match between Gilas Pilipinas and Indonesia during the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Mon Fernandez on approaching Fajardo

Fernandez, who also served as Chef De Mission of Team Philippines in the just concluded biennial meet, approached Fajardo behind the Gilas bench and talk him out for a few minutes regarding the way the San Miguel big man was defending the middle.

“I noticed si June Mar may kailangan pa siyang i-improve sa defense niya inside,” related Fernandez during an appearance on PlayitRight TV where he talked about the particular SEA Games moment.

“Pag meron kasing point guard or guard na naiwanan yung defender niya at magle-layup, Si June Mar lalapit lang at sa baba lang niya will try and stop him.”

For someone who’s a towering presence in the middle, Fajardo, a six-time MVP, should use his size advantage to the hilt, according to the 68-year-old legend.

“I was telling him, as soon as the player lays up, you just have to jump high up there. Doon mo i-block sa gilid ng ring at ng board. Doon mo abangan yung bola,” said the PBA’s all-time league leader in scoring, rebounding, and block shots.

“He’s already 6-10. Titingkayad lang siya (ng kaunti) and maba-block niya na dun sa taas ‘yung bola.”

Fajardo, of course, didn’t take things against Fernandez, who he actually mentored during his early years playing for the University of Cebu.

Fernandez, a 19-time champion in Asia’s first ever play-for-pay league, said such move is basic but very effective for a big man.

Like any basketball-loving Filipino, the outgoing PSC commissioner was disappointed with the outcome of the Gilas campaign that ended in a silver medal finish after losing to Indonesia in the finals, 85-81.

Fernandez is not one to question decisions made by Chot Reyes and his coaching staff, but believes the team should have designed more plays for Fajardo to operate down low.

Fajardo was the most consistent player for Gilas in the entire SEA Games tournament.

“I’ve said this in a previous interview, dapat binigyan pa ng plays si Fajardo sa baba. There should have been post-up plays for June Mar dahil kaya niya naman yung dumidepensa sa kanya,” said Fernandez.

Be that as it may, the legendary cager said one can’t win it all as the Philippines finally lost grip of its hold of basketball supremacy in the region after 33 long years.

“It is what it is. That’s how the cookie crumbles every now and then,” said Fernandez.

