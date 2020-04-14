Washington State coaches take pay cuts, forgo incentives through 2021

WASHINGTON State athletic director Pat Chun, head football coach Nick Rolovich, and men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith will all take voluntary 5% pay cuts through the end of the 2020-21 academic year due to revenue reductions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a lengthy letter to fans and alumni, Chun said while the full economic impact of the pandemic is not known, the school’s athletic department is taking steps to soften the blow from the loss of expected revenue.

In addition to the salary cuts, Chun said all Washington State coaches will voluntarily forgo all bonuses or incentives through the end of the 2020-21 academic year. The school will also freeze the prices of season tickets and student sports passes for fans and continue to be flexible with football season-ticket renewals and payments.

Chun also said the school is estimating an additional $300,000 in grant-in-aid costs for athletes in spring sports who have indicated an interest in taking advantage of having an additional year of eligibility.