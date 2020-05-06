Valdez and Co. pay tribute as ‘TV home of college sports’ signs off

A NUMBER of athletes expressed dismay after ABS-CBN’s sports channel went off the air on Tuesday night.

ABS-CBN Sports+Action was just one of the 42 channels that signed off just before 8 p.m. as ABS-CBN complied with a National Telecommunications Commission order to cease operations.

That meant no more sports on free TV for now.

S+A has been the home for collegiate sports in the country for the better part of the past two decades, broadcasting UAAP and NCAA games live, although since the global COVID-19 pandemic, the channel has been limited to showing re-runs of basketball and volleyball matches.

"To the network who covered my games, who witnessed and celebrated my triumphs and defeats, who entertained us and informed us and who brought me closer to your homes. For every hardwork each Kapamilya poured into for the service of the Filipino worldwide #IStandWithABSCBN," wrote University of the Philippines star Ricci Rivero.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

University of Santo Tomas captain CJ Cansino also tweeted: "Parang nanood uli ako ng end-game dun ha #ABSCBNSigningOff."

Volleyball stars Alyssa Valdez, Mika Reyes, and Myla Pablo are just some of those who also expressed their support to ABS-CBN.

Continue reading below ↓

S+A is also the Philippine partner of Singapore-based mixed martial arts outfit One Championship.

The network's digital platforms as well as its cable channel ANC is still on the air.