OLYMPIC medalists have found an ally in the UAAP as executive director Rebo Saguisag said that the league is willing to study the feasibility of adding weightlifing, boxing and other Olympic sports to its athletic calendar.

"At any rate, this is really worth revisiting and at least yung Olympic events should have a place in the UAAP," he said on Tuesday's UAAP Talk.

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz and bronze medalist Eumir Marcial have urged collegiate leagues to add weightliftind and boxing to the competitions.

Saguisag said he had already discussed these options years back when Diaz took home the silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Unfortunately, nothing came out of that talk.

But with Diaz delivering the country's first ever Olympic gold medal, Saguisag said more stakeholders are already open to reviving these talks.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"We're very much open," he said. "From a league's standpoint, it's relatively easier kasi of course, there will be expenses that will entail organizations, but from our point of view, madali yan."

Continue reading below ↓

On boxing's part, Saguisag said that it's very much in consideration looking back at the history books.

"Boxing naman, historically, was a part of the UAAP," he said, on the heels of the success of the three boxers, namely Marcial and silver medalists Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, in Tokyo.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Boxing was one of the eight disciplines played in an experimental meet in 1930 which was sponsored by the University of the Philippines and held together with University of Santo Tomas and National University, members of the NCAA back then.

Also played in that meet were basketball, football, baseball, volleyball, swimming, track and field, and tennis.

Currently, the UAAP stages events in Olympic sports namely basketball, volleyball, athletics, swimming, football, tennis, table tennis, badminton, taekwondo, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, baseball, softball, fencing, and judo. Other events in its calendar are chess and cheerdance.

Continue reading below ↓

Aside from weightlifting and boxing, other Olympic sports that may be considered by the league include gymnastics, golf, handball, and wrestling.

Saguisag, however, reiterated that it will still depend on the capabilities of the schools in putting up varsity teams for these sports.

"The only challenge is actually for the member schools now kasi sila ang mago-open up ng new teams and maintain those teams. For the member-schools, it would mean new uniforms, scholarships, coaches, etc. Yun ang baka maging challenge sa amin especially with the challenge of COVID-19," he said.

"But for the UAAP, we just need to organize it."

Still, Saguisag welcomes these discussions as it's in line of the league's initiative in helping Philippine sports.

"Isang principle namin is to support the national sports programs," he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.