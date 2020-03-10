Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Mar 10
    Multisport

    UAAP volleyball, other events suspended over coronavirus concerns

    by Lance Agcaoili
    2 hours ago

    UAAP events have been suspended until Saturday due to the continued spread of the coronavirus.

    UP and La Salle volleyball matches in the men's and women's divisions on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia, and two matches on Wednesday and Saturday will be moved to a later date.

    Football matches, the baseball and softball openers, and finals decider of girls basketball will also be rescheduled.

    The UAAP board made the announcement on Tuesday after President Duterte declared a Public Health Emergency and suspended classes in all levels in Metro Manila until March 14.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again