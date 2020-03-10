UAAP volleyball, other events suspended over coronavirus concerns

UAAP events have been suspended until Saturday due to the continued spread of the coronavirus.

UP and La Salle volleyball matches in the men's and women's divisions on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia, and two matches on Wednesday and Saturday will be moved to a later date.

Football matches, the baseball and softball openers, and finals decider of girls basketball will also be rescheduled.

The UAAP board made the announcement on Tuesday after President Duterte declared a Public Health Emergency and suspended classes in all levels in Metro Manila until March 14.