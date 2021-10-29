News you need to know: PBA on coach's challenge, Eumir Marcial wedding

HERE are the top sports news you may have missed from Thursday:

Top sports news October 28

PBA on Coach’s Challenge

The questionable calls that have marred the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup Finals have prompted fans to urge the league to employ the Coach’s Challenge during games.

But the league explained why it is not yet feasible to adopt the innovation, which the NBA has done three years ago and is now adopted by all major sports events from grand slam tennis to football.

“As of now wala pa yung challenge call,” commissioner Willie Marcial said on Thursday. “Ang dami ng review na ginagawa natin - sa fouls, three points, out of bounds, lahat yan tinitingnan natin. Nire-review natin.”

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Marcial said the league needs to make a significant investment in camera, videos, and other technology to be able to implement the Coach’s Challenge.

“Kahit may challenge call ka kung hindi naman nakikita. Hindi nakikita sa camera namin or camera ng TV, paano mo matsa-challenge yun,” the affable commissioner said.

Read more about the story here.

Olympian wedding

PHOTO: Abraham 'Bambol' Tolentino/Facebook

Continue reading below ↓

After committing to a rigorous training process that resulted in a coveted Olympic silver medal, Eumir Marcial made a lifetime commitment to his significant other.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Tokyo Olympic sliver medalist married longtime girlfriend Princess Jenniel Cabradilla Galarpe on Thursday.

The beach wedding featured a star-studded guest list including Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, fellow Olympic boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, and Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.