News you need to know: PBA free agency update, Klay return, Ancajas foe

Updates on PBA unrestricted free agency rule

The PBA is pondering on already making changes to its recently implemented rule on unrestricted free agency if the league won’t benefit from it in the long run.

Under the historic rule, the PBA has given players – at the end of his seventh season – the power to choose which team to play for, with Rodney Brondial and Nards Pinto being the first two to enjoy the freedom.

But with SMC teams San Miguel and Ginebra making the first moves by getting Brondial and Pinto, respectively, commissioner Willie Marcial said that the board of governors could revisit the game-changing rule if the effect won’t benefit the league overall in the long run.

“Pinag-usapan namin sa Board yan,” Marcial said. “Titingnan muna namin kung makakabuti sa liga itong free agency. Kapag hindi makakabuti at makaka-apekto sa liga, babalikan namin kung ano ang magandang gawin.”

Some team officials have also grumbled about possible “tampering” before the announcement of the Brondial and Pinto acquisitions.

Former commissioner Noli Eala feels the PBA could’ve avoided problems and made the rule foolproof early on as he scoffed at the league’s fickle mindset.

“Urong-sulong policy? PBA had a seven-year gestation period to make this airtight,” Eala said in a repost of the Spin.ph story on Twitter. “Free agency is a great concept. But execution can’t be simplistic.”

“Safeguards like a period to exercise UFA should have been imposed so teams can prepare. Plus clean up the Salary Cap,” he added.

Klay Thompson return

Klay Thompson has finally been medically cleared and is scheduled to play in an NBA game for the first time in more than two and a half years on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) against Cleveland following two devastating injuries.

The Golden State Wariors star made it official on Saturday with his own creative announcement on Instagram as he so loves to do. In his post, Thompson wrote "Bill Murray is my spirit animal" with a video from the movie Space Jam and Murray's declaration of "Perhaps I could be of some assistance."

Jerwin Ancajas foe

Jerwin Ancajas is set for a February return, staking his IBF super-flyweight crown against unbeaten Argentine Fernando Martinez.

The bout is listed to take place at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, on either Feb. 5 or Feb. 19.

