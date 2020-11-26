Tolentino, Aranas vie for presidency in POC elections

ALL is set for Friday’s Philippine Olympic Committee elections to be held at the East Ocean Place Restaurant in Parañaque City.

Incumbent president and Cavite Rep. Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino, who is also the chief of the country’s cycling federation, seeks for a fresh mandate against Jesus Clint Aranas, the head of the archery association.

Aside from the president, the positions of chairman, first vice president, second vice president, treasurer, auditor, and executive board members (four) are also up for grabs in the polls.

Fifty-four POC members – 52 representatives from each national sports associations (NSAs) under its wing and two representatives from the athletes’ commission – will cast their votes either at the venue or remote.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, strict protocols will be imposed at the venue as approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force.

The POC has limit the number of people allowed inside the voting area and all persons involved in the election process as well as the media covering the event will undergo antigen testing before being allowed entry. They are also required to wear face mask and face shield at all times.

Continue reading below ↓

The voting center will also be disinfected five times.

The POC election committee chaired by Teodoro Kalaw IV with Frank Elizalde and Danilo Concepcion as members, also due to the pandemic, has allowed five voters – including athletes’ commission representative Hidilyn Diaz – to cast their ballots even if they are not physically present in the venue.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Diaz is currently in Malaysia to train in preparation for the qualification process for the Tokyo Olympics next year.

The other candidates in the polls are the following:

Chairman: Tom Carrasco (triathlon), Steve Hontiveros (handball)

First vice president: Philip Ella Juico (athletics), Al Panlilio (basketball)

Second vice president: Richard Gomez (fencing), Ada Milby (rugby)

Treasurer: Julian Camacho (wushu), Cynthia Carrion Norton (gymnastics)

Auditor: Joaquin Loyzaga (baseball), Monico Puentevella (weightlifting)

Executive board member: Robert Bachmann (squash), Jose Raul Canlas (surfing), Dave Carter (judo), Charlie Ho (netball), Pearl Managuelod (muaythai), Roberto Mananquil (billiards), Prospero Pichay (chess), Jeff Tamayo (soft tennis)