News you need to know: TNT, Ginebra begin title showdown, Demisana to Ateneo and more

THE PBA returns to action, with TNT and Ginebra starting their best-of-seven Governors Cup title showdown on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Gin Kings are coming off a longer break, having completed a three-game sweep of San Miguel on March 29 in the semifinal battle between No. 2 and 3 seeds.

The top-seeded Tropang Giga, meanwhile, needed four matches to dispose of fourth seed Meralco, finishing the series on March 31.

Demisana to Ateneo

PHOTO: UAAP

KOBE Demisana is moving from University of the Philippines to Ateneo, according to a source.

The Junior Fighting Maroons big man who was named to the Mythical Five of UAAP Season 85 is joining the Blue Eagles.

The 6-foot-8 Demisana joined UPIS in 2020 after playing for Bacolod Tay Tung High School.

Raffy Celis and Michael Asoro of Sacred Heart School in Cebu earlier committed to Ateneos.

Tapales vs Akhmadaliev

PHOTO: Courtesy of JC Mananquil

MARLON Tapales is eager to become world champion again as he takes on Murodjon Akhmadaliev of Uzbekistan for the WBA-IBF super-bantamweight titles on Saturday at the Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, Texas (Sunday, Manila time).

A former WBO bantamweight champion, Tapales, 31, holds a 36-3 record.

The 28-year-old Akhmadaliev has an 11-0 record with eight knockout wins.

