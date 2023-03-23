News you need to know: TNT, Meralco set up semis clash; Kelly injured and more

Kelly Williams injured

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

IT is uncertain when Kelly Williams would be able to rejoin TNT after suffering a pulled calf muscle in the PBA Governors’ Cup quarterfinals against Phoenix.

The 41-year-old forward hurt his leg in the first period.

No official diagnosis has been announced but coach Jojo Lastimosa said the team won’t rush Williams’ return.

The top-seeded Tropang Giga advanced to the semifinals by eliminating No. 8 Phoenix Fuel Masters.

TNT marches on

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ROGER Pogoy scored 25 points on 11 of 18 shooting as TNT sent Phoenix packing, 132-105, on Wednesday to advance to the Governors’ Cup semifinals.

Jayson Castro came off the bench and delivered 20 points and Glenn Khobuntin added 19.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 18 points in 37 minutes of action for the Tropang Giga.

Du’Vaughn Maxwell went 9 for 16 and wound up with 23 points for Phoenix.

Meralco gains semis

PHOTO: jerome ascano

MERALCO avoided a rubber match with Magnolia, scoring a 113-107 overtime win to arrange semifinal showdown with TNT.

Aaron Black nailed a buzzer beater to force overtime and Chris Newsome knocked down the go-ahead triple in overtime as the fourth-seeded Bolts went on to finish off the No. 5 Hotshots.

Newsome scored 33 on 11 of 20 shooting, while KJ McDaniels shot 10 for 21 and wound up with 27 points. Black had 16 points.

Paul Lee came up with 22 points to lead Magnolia, while Antonio Hester added 21.

Watch Now

Abarrientos injury

PHOTO: Screenshot from KBL livestream

RJ Abarrientos is out with a nasal bone fracture and it is uncertain when he can return to action with Ulsan in the Korean Basketball League.

Ulsan is running fourth in the KBL and has two games left in the elimination round.

The 23-year-old guard out of Far Eastern University, who averages 13.3 points for Ulsan, got hit in the face in the game against Seoul on Tuesday and is set to be fitted with a protective mask.

Ulsan takes on Anyang, featuring another Filipino player Rhenz Abando, on Friday.