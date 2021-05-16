Thirdy Ravena dishes timely assist to Olympic-bound Eumir Marcial

THIRDY Ravena just issued a timely assist to Olympic-bound Felix Eumir Marcial.

The Japan-based cager reached out to the 25-year-old boxer and expressed his intention to help out Marcial and his team as the prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.

Marcial posted on his Facebook account the message sent to him by Ravena, 24, who recently signed a new contract to play for the San-en NeoPhoenix of the Japanese B League.

“Boss, kamusta. Sana ay okay yung training camp mo ngayon. Nakita ko yung post mo sa social media. Gusto ko lang sana itanong kung puwede makitulong sa mga pangangailangan niyo,” part of Ravena’s message read according to the middleweight fighter.

“Gusto ko manalo kayo ng team nyo.”

Marcial earlier posted on social media that he is not getting enough support while training for the Olympics.

Marcial naturally appreciates the gesture of the former Ateneo stalwart, who comes from a family of athletes.

The pride of Zamboanga City said there’s no other people who can understand athletes like himself more than his fellow players.

Marcial thanked Ravena for reaching out to him, and at the same time, wished him the best in his budding international career.

“I hope that idol @3rd_Ravena will become an inspiration and will influence other Filipino athletes to help one another in different ways,” said the Filipino boxer.

“I also wish that it can influence sports lovers and most especially, our sports leaders. Mabuhay ka idol! Mabuhay ang atletang Pilipino.”

