News you need to know: TNT goes 2-0, NBA top 76 and more

TNT halfway there

Mikey Williams shoots 10 for 20 in Game Two. PHOTO: PBA Images

TNT Tropang Giga scored a 105-93 victory over Magnolia to take a 2-0 lead in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals on Friday in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Mikey Williams continued his fine play, scoring 29 points, pulling down nine rebounds issuing six assists to lead the way anew for TNT.

Continue reading below ↓

The 29-year-old rookie made five three-pointers.

Jayson Castro scored 16, Troy Rosario had 12 points, Brian Heruela added 11 and Ryan Reyes chipped in with 19. Kelly Williams, who had to be stretchered off in Game One due to back pain, had three points and five rebounds in 22 minutes of play.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It was a huge win for the Tropang Giga even as Magnolia big man Ian Sangalang bounced back from a quiet series opener.

Limited to five points in 10 minutes of play due to back spasms in Game One, Sangalang delivered 25 points in over 37 minutes of action this time.

Paul Lee scored 12, while Calvin Abueva and Mark Barroca had 11points each.

Tie makes it NBA top 76

The NBA top 75 vote tally was not released. PHOTO: AP



Continue reading below ↓

THE NBA’s 75th anniversary team is made up of 76 players, because of a tie.

The top 50 from the 50th anniversary vote also made it to this year’s list, tallies were not revealed and the league would not indicate which players wound up with equal votes that made the list 76 instead of the planned 75.

In alphabetical order, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is on top of the list followed by Ray Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Carmelo Anthony, Nate Archibald, Paul Arizin, Charles Barkley, Rick Barry, Elgin Baylor, Dave Bing, Larry Bird, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, Bob Cousy, Dave Cowens, Billy Cunningham, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Dave DeBusschere, Clyde Drexler, Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant, Julius Erving, Patrick Ewing, Walt Frazier.

Kevin Garnett, George Gervin, Hal Greer, James Harden, John Havlicek, Elvin Hayes, Allen Iverson, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Sam Jones, Michael Jordan, Jason Kidd, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Jerry Lucas, Karl Malone, Moses Malone, Pete Maravich, Bob McAdoo, Kevin McHale, George Mikan, Reggie Miller, Earl Monroe, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki.

Continue reading below ↓

Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O'Neal, Robert Parish, Chris Paul, Gary Payton, Bob Pettit, Paul Pierce, Scottie Pippen, Willis Reed, Oscar Robertson, David Robinson, Dennis Rodman, Bill Russell, Dolph Schayes, Bill Sharman, John Stockton, Isiah Thomas, Nate Thurmond, Wes Unseld, Dwyane Wade, Bill Walton, Jerry West, Russell Westbrook, Lenny Wilkens, Dominique Wilkins, James Worthy.

Filbasket official says games set despite GAB threat

Continue reading below ↓

FILBASKET expects to start its tournament on Oct. 28 in Subic even as the Games and Amusements Board threatened legal action, saying the league has not been given the green light by authorities.

League founder Jai Reyes says they have complied with DOH Memorandum Circular No. 2021-0011, which set the guidelines for the staging of sports events that are not under the jurisdiction of GAB and PSC. Filbasket is not under the jurisdiction of GAB since it is not a professional league.

Filbasket plans to hold a 26-day bubble tournament.

Reyes said Filbasket met with the DOH to discuss the safety protocols inside the Subic bubble.

“DOH was also in the approval meeting from the Regional IATF and the main concern of the meeting was to address all safety and COVID protocols,” said Reyes.

GAB on Friday said the league doesn’t have the from GAB, Philippine Sports Commission, and the Department of Health - the agencies under the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) of the IATF that supervises the conduct of sports during the pandemic.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.