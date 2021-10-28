News you need to know: TNT closes in on title, Abueva BPC, Troy update and more

Calvin Abueva wins Best Player of the Conference award

Calvin Abueva gets the top individual award of the conference.

MAGNOLIA new guy Calvin Abueva won the PBA Best Player of the Conference award.

In his first conference with the Hotshots, the 33-year-old Abueva helped the squad to a return trip to the finals.

The Magnolia forward earned 934 points in the BPC tally, ahead of TNT rookie Mikey Williams at 843.

Abueva had 415 points from statistics, 440 from media votes, 54 from players’ votes, and 25 from the PBA.

Williams had 389 from statistics, 245 from media votes, 59 from players’ votes, and 150 from the PBA.

Ian Sangalang was third at 591 with 401 points from statistics, 82 from media, 33 from players, and 75 from the PBA.

Double celebration for Mikey as TNT spoils Abueva night

Mikey Williams celebrates victory on his birthday. PHOTO: PBA Images



TNT is a win away from the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup title, taking a 106-89 victory over Magnolia in Game Four in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Rookie Mikey Williams turned 30 on Wednesday and had a double celebration after scoring 26 points and making seven assists to lead the Tropang Giga to a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Ryan Reyes also delivered huge for TNT, sparking a first-half run that put the Tropang Giga in control. Jayson Castro scored 12, while Reyes and Dave Marcelo had 10 points each.

Troy Rosario, who suffered spinal shock and a dislocated left pinkie in the controversial Game Three, started for the Tropang Giga and played 19 minutes, scoring five points and pulling down three rebounds even as he struggled to control the ball due to the injury.

Best Player of the Conference Calvin Abueva had 28 points, Ian Sangalang had 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Paul Lee scored 15 for Magnolia.

Chot lauds brave Troy

Troy Rosario is determined to win his first PBA title. PHOTO: PBA Images



Days after sustaining injuries feared to have ended his season, Troy Rosario saw action in Game Four of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

Rosario had a bad fall in Game Three on Sunday, suffering spinal shock and a broken left pinkie, but started for TNT on Wednesday.

Despite struggling to handle the ball, Rosario managed to chip in as TNT moved ahead 3-1 in the title showdown with Magnolia, earning praise from coach Chot Reyes.

Rosario is determined to win his first ever PBA championship since being chosen by TNT as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 rookie draft.

“He shouldn’t be playing. The reason why we played him was for inspirational purposes,” said Reyes.

“As you can see, he couldn’t even catch the ball.”

“I thought by him being there, the message of courage was going to rub off on his teammates.

“Great heart shown here by Troy and I think everyone followed.”

Japan B.League results

Ray Parks helps Nagoya to its fifth win in nine games. PHOTO: Nagoya Diamond Dolphins/ B.LEAGUE

RAY Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins overpowered Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix, 98-70.

Parks scored 12 points, going 2 for 4 from deep, while Ravena had 14 points on 4-of-11 field goal shooting.

The Kawasaki Brave Thunders spoiled Kiefer Ravena's 28th birthday, scoring a 91-74 victory over the Shiga Lakestars.

Ravena scored 13 points on 6-of-13 shooting.

Dwight Ramos scored 20 points as Toyama Grouses finally notched its first victory of the season, 82-67, over Osaka Evessa.

Alvark Tokyo dealt Kobe Paras’ Niigata Albirex BB their sixth straight loss, 79-78. Paras had 13 points, three steals, a rebound, and an assist in 27 minutes of play.

