News you need to know: TNT champs, Mikey Finals MVP and more

TNT champ again

Jayson Castro and the TNT Tropang Giga are back on top. PHOTO: PBA Images

TNT is champion again after six years of waiting, disposing of Magnolia in five games of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

The Tropang Giga overpowered the Hotshots, 94-79, in Bacolor, Pampanga on Friday, with rookie Mikey Williams again leading the way.

Williams led all scorers, finishing with 24 points, while RR Pogoy added 19 for the Tropang Giga.

TNT, which last won in the 2015 Commissioner’s Cup under Jong Uichico, claimed the all-Filipino title in coach Chot Reyes’ first conference back.

Best Player of the Conference Calvin Abueva scored 14 for Magnolia.

Ian Sangalang led the Hotshots with 18 points.

Mikey is Finals MVP

Mikey Williams averaged 27.6 points in the finals. PHOTO: PBA Images

MIKEY Williams earned the PBA Finals Most Valuable Player trophy as he led the TNT Tropang Giga to the title in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Second in the Best Player of the Conference race behind Magnolia forward Calvin Abueva, the 30-year-old rookie averaged 27.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in the title series that TNT ended in five games.

He registered a PBA Finals-record 10 three pointers in Game Three of the title series.

The Fil-American guard was the unanimous choice for the Finals MVP award

Williams was drafted fourth overall in the 2021 PBA draft behind Joshua Munzon (Terrafirma), Jamie Malonzo (Northport) and Calvin Oftana (NLEX).

Intense even outside the playing arena

Aris Dionisio and Dave Marcelo had a rin-in at the hotel, according to sources.

THE intensity of the PBA title series that saw injuries and questionable calls spilled outside the playing arena, with players getting into a fight in their hotel, according to sources.

Sources told SPIN.ph TnT big man Dave Marcelo and Aris Dionisio of Magnolia traded punches at Quest Hotel located inside the Clark FreePort and Special Economic Zone in Angeles City after Game Four of the best-of-seven title playoffs in in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Insiders are vague on what sparked the commotion, but one source bared coaches and officials of the two teams restored order themselves since league officials are staying in another hotel in Pampanga.

The league is yet to release a statement on the issue, with one source saying officials are still tying to secure a video of the incident from the hotel's CCTV system.

