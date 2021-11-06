News you need to know: PBA 2nd conf, 3x3, trade update and more

PBA second conference opener pushed back

THE PBA is now looking at Nov. 26 or 28 as the start of the import-spiced 2021 Governors' Cup.

The league pushed back the planned opener after earlier setting a target of mid-November. The league is waiting for clearance from the local government of Pasig City where Ynares Sports Arena is located.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said the league is also hoping fans can be allowed inside the game venue in the second confrence.

“Metro Manila, tingnan natin ang Ynares. Kakausapin pa natin si [Pasig City] Mayor Vico (Sotto) tapos tingnan natin sa IATF baka pwede na ang audience. Kapag puwede na, kausapin naman natin ibang venues,” said Marcial.

Teams can start practicing for the Governors' Cup on Saturday, but only if the squads have secured a clearance from the local government unit where their training facility is situated.

Manuel-Anthony trade approved

THE PBA has approved the trade that sends Vic Manuel back to Northport and Sean Anthony going to Phoenix.

The 34-year-old Manuel, who played his rookie year with Globalport before being sent to Meralco the next season, leaves Phoenix after just one conference.

Fil-Canadian foward Anthony, 35, joins Phoenix after three years with NorthPort.

Northport also got Michael Calisaan as part of the deal, while Phoenix got Sean Manganti and a 2021 second-round pick.

PBA 3x3 set

THE PBA is looking to start its 3x3 tournament on Nov. 20, also at Ynares Sports Arena.

Thirteen teams — 10 from PBA members and three guests — are set to see action in the tournament.

Each conference will have six two-day legs and a grand final.

Seeing action are Barangay Ginebra, Cavitex (NLEX), Limitless App (Phoenix), Meralco, NorthPort, Purefoods TJ Hotdogs, San Miguel, Sista (Rain or Shine), TNT, and Terrafirma. Pioneer, Platinum, and Zamboanga Valientes are the three guest teams.

Jimmy Alapag starts stint as assistant coach in G League

JIMMY Alapag begins his first season as assistant coach in the NBA G League on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) as the Stockton Kings play the Santa Cruz Warriors.

The former Gilas Pilipinas guard was also part of Bobby Jackson’s staff in the NBA Summer League which Sacramento won.

The other assistant coaches on the Stockton staff are Will Scott and Akachi Okugo.

