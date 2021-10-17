News you need to know: Parks' Dolphins, Kiefer's Lakestars win

TNT vs SMB face off one last time in Philippine Cup

Focus will be on top guard Jayson Castro as the top-seeded Tropang Giga look to advance. PHOTO: PBA Images



TNT Tropang Giga and San Miguel Beer clash one more time in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals on Sunday.

It has been a seesaw series with neither team getting consecutive wins, but the showdown finally ends.

Continue reading below ↓

San Miguel will be banking on its rich experience as former PBA Philippine Cup champion heading to its do-or-die semifinal match against top seed TnT Tropang Giga.

Coach Leo Austria is unbeaten in four Game 7s with San Miguel, all in the Philippine Cup.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Chot Reyes, on the other hand, is 2-3 in these do-or-die matches during his first spell as TnT coach.

The last time Austria won a Game 7 was in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup Finals where the Beermen overcame Magnolia, 72-71, thanks to key baskets by Alex Cabagnot.

Ray Parks’ Nagoya beats Dwight Ramos’ Toyama

Ray Parks and the Dolphins spoil Dwight Ramos' B.League debut with the TOyama Grouses. PHOTO: Nagoya Diamond Dolphins/ B.LEAGUE

Continue reading below ↓

BOBBY Ray Parks came up huge for Nagoya Diamond Dolphins in a 94-68 victory over Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses in the Japan B.League at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Scott Eatherton had 20 points and eight boards, while Takumi Saito scored 18 as Nagoya improved its win-loss record to 2-3.

Parks delivered 15 points on 6 of 12 shooting, including 3-of-6 from deep, while also hauling down four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 20 minutes of play.

Ramos, on the other hand, scored six points on 3 of 14 shooting, while making seven rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes of action.

Lakestars score win even as Kiefer struggles

Kiefer Ravena goes 1 for 7 from the field. PHOTO: Shiga Lakestars/ B.LEAGUE

Continue reading below ↓

THE Shiga Lakestars eked out an 84-83 victory over the Kyoto Hannaryz in the Japan B.League at Hannaryz Arena even as Filipino import Kiefer Ravena struggled.

Ovie Soko had 26 points and 15 rebounds as Shiga improved its win-loss mark to 4-1.

Novar Gadson scored 19 points, pulled down eight rebounds and issued six assists.

Ravena shot a miserable 1 for 7 and finished with six points, two steals and one rebound, while committing three turnovers.

He also could not put the game away in the endgame, missing twice from the stripe.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.