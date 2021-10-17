Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    News you need to know: Parks' Dolphins, Kiefer's Lakestars win

    by spin.ph staff
    2 hours ago

    TNT vs SMB face off one last time in Philippine Cup

    Jayson Castro of TNT drives against San MiguelFocus will be on top guard Jayson Castro as the top-seeded Tropang Giga look to advance.

    TNT Tropang Giga and San Miguel Beer clash one more time in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals on Sunday.

    It has been a seesaw series with neither team getting consecutive wins, but the showdown finally ends.

    San Miguel will be banking on its rich experience as former PBA Philippine Cup champion heading to its do-or-die semifinal match against top seed TnT Tropang Giga.

    Coach Leo Austria is unbeaten in four Game 7s with San Miguel, all in the Philippine Cup.

    Chot Reyes, on the other hand, is 2-3 in these do-or-die matches during his first spell as TnT coach.

    The last time Austria won a Game 7 was in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup Finals where the Beermen overcame Magnolia, 72-71, thanks to key baskets by Alex Cabagnot.

    Ray Parks’ Nagoya beats Dwight Ramos’ Toyama

    ray parks nagoya diamond dolphinsRay Parks and the Dolphins spoil Dwight Ramos' B.League debut with the TOyama Grouses.

    BOBBY Ray Parks came up huge for Nagoya Diamond Dolphins in a 94-68 victory over Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses in the Japan B.League at Toyama City Gymnasium.

    Scott Eatherton had 20 points and eight boards, while Takumi Saito scored 18 as Nagoya improved its win-loss record to 2-3.

    Parks delivered 15 points on 6 of 12 shooting, including 3-of-6 from deep, while also hauling down four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 20 minutes of play.

    Ramos, on the other hand, scored six points on 3 of 14 shooting, while making seven rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes of action.

    Lakestars score win even as Kiefer struggles

    Kiefer Ravena Shiga Lakestars Oct 16Kiefer Ravena goes 1 for 7 from the field.

    THE Shiga Lakestars eked out an 84-83 victory over the Kyoto Hannaryz in the Japan B.League at Hannaryz Arena even as Filipino import Kiefer Ravena struggled.

    Ovie Soko had 26 points and 15 rebounds as Shiga improved its win-loss mark to 4-1.

    Novar Gadson scored 19 points, pulled down eight rebounds and issued six assists.

    Ravena shot a miserable 1 for 7 and finished with six points, two steals and one rebound, while committing three turnovers.

    He also could not put the game away in the endgame, missing twice from the stripe.

