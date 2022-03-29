News you need to know: Converge plans, Creamline payback, Arana injury

HERE are the top sports news from Monday:

Sports roundup March 28

Converge has same goal as Alaska

Jeff Cariaso is glad to see similarities between Alaska and Converge regarding their goals in the PBA.

Cariaso is set to meet with Converge team governor Chito Salud to discuss the composition of the team in line with the vision and mission of Converge management under Pampanga billionaire Dennis Anthony Uy.

The meeting comes after Converge management met with the entire team following the sale of the Alaska franchise last week.

“It was good hearing how excited and passionate they are,” Cariaso said. “In so many ways, they come in with the same mindset, same principles as Alaska. They want to compete, they want to win, and they’re going to make sure that that’s going to be the priority.”

Cool Smashers in semis

Creamline got a measure of payback against Chery Tiggo in the form of a 25-18, 25-14 23-25, 25-19 victory in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference quarterfinals on Monday.

Continue reading below ↓

Falling to the Crossovers in the PVL Open finals in Ilocos last year, the Cool Smashers shrugged off a late comeback by their tormentors this time to come away with a straight-sets victory that booked their ticket to the semifinals.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Pangs Panaga 15 points on 11 attacks, 3 blocks and an ace to lead the Cool Smashers, who will face the winner of the quarterfinal between F2 Logistics and Petro Gazz.

Justin Arana injury update

Arellano suffered a huge blow after Justin Arana has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a partially torn ACL on his right knee.

Arana went down right in the Chiefs' first game of the NCAA season, at the 1:49 mark of the fourth quarter of their 65-63 win against San Sebastian after a rebound play against Jesse Sumoda and had difficulty to get back on his own feet.

Arana was a big part of that victory, finishing with 16 points and 15 rebounds before exiting the game.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.