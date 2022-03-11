Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    News you need to know: PBA scenarios, Kouame, Japeth out of Gilas

    by spin.ph staff
    8 hours ago
    PBA scenarios Noli Eala Ange Kouame, Japeth Aguilar, Pido Jarencio
    Ange Kouame, Japeth Aguilar, Pido Jarencio's NorthPort, and Noli Eala occupied the headlines on Thursday.
    PHOTO: Fiba.basketball | PBA Images | Jerome Ascaño

    HERE are the top sports news from Thursday:

    Sports roundup March 10

    PBA playoff scenarios

    NorthPort and Phoenix look to catch the last bus to the PBA Governors’ Cup playoffs when they face separate foes on Friday in the final day of the elimination round.

    Tied in eighth spot with 5-5 records, the streaking Batang Pier and the Fuel Masters only need a win against TNT and Meralco, respectively, to book their respective quarterfinal tickets.

    Take a look at the scenarios here.

    Topex Robinson

    No Kouame, Japeth in Gilas

    Gilas Pilipinas could be without two top big men in the Southeast Asian Games.

    Spin.ph learned from a source that national coach Chot Reyes has left Ange Kouame out of his wish list so that the naturalized big man can focus on his duties with Ateneo in the UAAP.

    Japeth Aguilar, a mainstay in national teams that Reyes has handled, has also been left out, leaving the frountcourt chores to the other big men in the coach’s wish list.

    Noli Eala on Gilas

    Noli Eala, one of the minds behind the original Smart Gilas program in 2008, still believes that having a cadet pool, composed of the top players outside the PBA and playing exclusively for the national team, is the way to go.

    But regardless of the system in place, the former Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas executive director and PBA commissioner believes the SBP leadership must commit to it long term to see sustained success.

    Check out what he has to say here.

