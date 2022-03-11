News you need to know: PBA scenarios, Kouame, Japeth out of Gilas

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday:

Sports roundup March 10

PBA playoff scenarios

NorthPort and Phoenix look to catch the last bus to the PBA Governors’ Cup playoffs when they face separate foes on Friday in the final day of the elimination round.

Tied in eighth spot with 5-5 records, the streaking Batang Pier and the Fuel Masters only need a win against TNT and Meralco, respectively, to book their respective quarterfinal tickets.

Take a look at the scenarios here.

Continue reading below ↓

No Kouame, Japeth in Gilas

Gilas Pilipinas could be without two top big men in the Southeast Asian Games.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Spin.ph learned from a source that national coach Chot Reyes has left Ange Kouame out of his wish list so that the naturalized big man can focus on his duties with Ateneo in the UAAP.

Japeth Aguilar, a mainstay in national teams that Reyes has handled, has also been left out, leaving the frountcourt chores to the other big men in the coach’s wish list.

Noli Eala on Gilas

Noli Eala, one of the minds behind the original Smart Gilas program in 2008, still believes that having a cadet pool, composed of the top players outside the PBA and playing exclusively for the national team, is the way to go.

But regardless of the system in place, the former Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas executive director and PBA commissioner believes the SBP leadership must commit to it long term to see sustained success.

Continue reading below ↓

Check out what he has to say here.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.