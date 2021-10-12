News you need to know: JP Erram, Justin Brownlee updates

Injury scenario for TNT

PHOTO: PBA Images

TNT faces the prospect of playing significantly lighter on the frontcourt against San Miguel in Game Five of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals.

Poy Erram is undergoing tests to determine the extent of an injury sustained in the second quarter of Sunday’s match.

Doctors suspect a fractured cheekbone after Erram hit the deck face-first. Six-foot-eight San Miguel forward Mo Tautuaa then fell on top of Erram.

The 6-foot-8 Erram had three points and two rebounds in 11 minutes of play before being pulled out.

San Miguel won, 116-90, to even the series.

Teams gear up for import-laced conference

PHOTO: PBA Images

WHILE it remains uncertain that the PBA can hold a second conference, several teams are already preparing to see action.

Phoenix and Rain or Shine are now looking for candidates for imports, although getting a commitment from agents and players this early would be an issue.

“The challenge to that is hindi pa rin namin alam kung tutuloy. Hindi ka masyadong makapag-commit sa mga agents kasi may mga opportunities din sa iba,” said Phoenix coach Topex Robinson.

Phoenix did not make it to the Philippine Cup quarterfinals, with Ginebra winning the play-in match.

Rain or Shine, on the other hand, reached the round of eight where it was swept by Magnolia.

“We’re starting to compile our short list of imports but no final decision yet until we’ve discussed our options with management,” said Elasto Painters coach Chris Gavina.

Ginebra wants Brownlee back

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

SEEKING redemption after an early exit from the PBA Philippine Cup, Barangay Ginebra is planning to being back an old reliable reinforcement if the league is able to hold a second conference this season.

Justin Brownlee is the top choice for the Gin Kings for the import-laced tournament.

The 33-yearold Brownlee, who led Barangay Ginebra to three championships, said earlier this year he is just a phone call away.

Coach Tim Cone confirmed the team is looking to bring Brownlee back.

