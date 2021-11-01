News you need to know: Jonas Sultan wins, UCFC pulls out and more

Sultan scores huge win

Jonas Sultan deals Carlos Caraballo his first loss. PHOTO: Top Rank

JONAS Sultan won by unanimous decision turned the tables on knockout artist knocked down Carlos Caraballo four times and won by unanimous decision in their 10-round bantamweight fight on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York (Sunday, Manila time).

The fighter from Tampilisan, Zamboanga del Norte dealt Caraballo, a Puerto Rican who had won all his previous 14 fights by stoppage, his first career loss.

The scores were 94-93 on all three judges’ scorecards.

The 29-year-old Sultan improved to 18-5 (11 KOs) and now trains his sights on the big guns in the division where two Filipinos in Nonito Donaire Jr. and Johnriel Casimero reign as world champion.

Sultan had beaten Casimero in a title eliminator fight in 2017.

United City pulls out a week before Copa kickoff

United City FC's withdrawal leaves the Copa Paulino Alcantara with five teams. PHOTO: the-afc.com

UNITED City FC will not play in the 2021 Copa Paulino Alcantara, pulling out just a week before the tournament opener.

The event kicks off on Nov. 7 with five teams — Stallion Laguna FC, Dynamic Herb Cebu FC, Kaya FC-Iloilo, Azkals Development Team and Mendiola FC.

UCFC did not provide details, but said in a Facebook post that they intend to defend its title next year in the Philippines Football League.

Pinoys in All Japan cagefest

Kiefer Ravena's Lakerstars advance. PHOTO: Nagoya Diamond Dolphins

KIEFER Ravena 12 points, nine assists, two rebounds, and a steal as the Shiga Lakestars beat B.League second division club Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka, 91-82, on Sunday to advance to the next round of the 97th Emperor's Cup.

The Hiroshima Dragonflies beat Niigata Albirex BB, 105-102, in overtime, knocking off Kobe Paras’ team from the All Japan basketball tournament. Paras scored 21 points.

THE Toyama Grouses beat Shimane Susanoo Magic, 81-77, to advance. Dwight Ramos scored three points on 1 for 7 shooting.

The Shinshu Brave Warriors defeated the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, 90-80. Nagoya’s Ray Parks scored two points. Shinshu’s Matthew Aquino went scoreless.

