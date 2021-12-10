News you need to know: Phoenix, RoS pull off rallies, Magsayo gets title shot

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday:

Sports roundup December 9

PBA Governors’ Cup news

One player suffered a heartbreak in his debut, while one team felt the same pain – twentyfold.

Alex Cabagnot saw Terrafirma give up a huge 17-point lead, surrendering a 103-100 decision to Phoenix in his debut after a trade from perennial contender San Miguel.

Blackwater, on the other hand, also wasted a double-digit cushion, fizzling after a hot start to succumb to Rain or Shine, 92-79, and suffer its 20th straight loss dating back to two seasons ago.

Continue reading below ↓

The Bossing featured a new coach in Ariel Vanguardia, but saw the same result as they failed to protect an early 22-9 lead.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Magsayo earns world title shot

Mark Magsayo earned the opportunity that he deserves as he gets the challenge Gary Russell Jr. for the WBC featherweight title on January 22.

Coming off a sensational 10th-round knockout of Julio Ceja last August, the undefeated Magsayo gets his first crack at a world crown after being named as Russell’s mandatory challenger.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Espejo’s Japan club to stop operations

Marck Espejo will have to look for a new team next year after his Japan club, FC Tokyo, has announced that it will cease operations in May 2022.

The team announced the move on Thursday, citing financial difficulties that led to the move to eventually mark the end of its campaign in the V.League in Japan.

"After comprehensive consideration of changes in the business environment surrounding it, the possibility of medium- to long-term business growth, and response to commercialization and sophistication plans for the future of the V.League, we decided to suspend our activities," the team wrote in its statement.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.