News you need to know: Corpuz avoids ban, Yulo gets P750K and more

‘No excuses’



Paul Lee is awarded three free throws after missing this shot as Brian Heruela is assessed a foul for raising his arm.

THE PBA vowed to do better after a review of the officiating in Game Three of Philippine Cup Finals between Magnolia and TNT in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Referee Kenny Hallig called a foul on TNT’s Brian Heruela who raised his arm as Magnolia’s Paul Lee rose to shoot from the three-point area. Replays showed Heruela never touched Lee.

The 32-year-old Lee sank all three free throws, giving the Hotshots a 45-39 lead en route to a 106-98 win to cut their series deficit to 1-2.

Hallig has been dropped from the roster of game officials for the rest of the series.

“We made a wrong call. We admit that. No excuses,” said PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro in a statement published in the PBA website.

“We have to move on and do a better job in the next games, plain and simple.”

Corpuz escapes ban

Jackson Corpuz is given an FFP2 after being initially assessed an FFP1. PHOTO: PBA Images

JACKSON Corpuz’s foul on Troy Rosario in Game Three of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals was upgraded to flagrant foul penalty 2, but the Magnolia forward escaped suspension and will be available for Wednesday’s Game Four against TNTin Bacolor, Pampanga.

The league's technical committee upgraded from flagrant foul penalty 1 to penalty 2 the call on Corpuz

Corpuz was initially assessed a flagrant foul 1 after he bumped an airborne Rosario in the third period of Sunday's game.

That sent Corpuz out of the game since he had earlier been called for a technical foul, while Rosario was left with 70 percent sensation on his left leg due to spinal shock, and a dislocated finger that needs surgery.

An FFP2 infraction automatically merits a P20,000 fine.

"After a thorough review, the Technical Committee is upgrading Jackson Corpuz's Flagrant Foul Penalty 1 (FFP1) to Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 (FFP2). The basis of our decision is based from our rulebook," the league announced.

The PBA said Jackson explained that there was no malicious intent.

Yulo to receive P750,000

Caloy Yulo has four medals in four years in the world gymnastics championships.

CALOY Yulo will be given a ‘special incentive’ for bagging a gold and silver medal the 2021 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

The Philippine Sports Commission said Yulo will receive a total of P750,000 — the gold medal in the vault netting him P500,000 and the silver in the parallel bars worth P250,000.

The PSC is releasing the ‘special incentive’ since the tournament did not meet the criteria in the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act, which specifies that the world meet is held every two years at most for athletes to qualify for the cash benefit.

The gymnastics world championship is an annual event, and Yulo has actually won in three straight editions of the meet in four years — there was no 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yulo had received an incentive of P1 million for his gold medal in 2019 and P250,000 for his bronze medal in 2018.

