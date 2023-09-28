News you need to know: Kyt makes history, Mandal gets golden chance, and more

HERE are the top sports stories from Wednesday.

Kyt Jimenez makes PBA history

Kyt Jimenez made history as the lowest PBA draft pick to officially crack a roster after San Miguel signed him to a two-year contract.

The 76th overall pick in the recent rookie draft surely impressed the Beermen in tryouts the past few days, enough to reward the social media sensation a deal.

San Miguel also signed its first pick in the draft in third-rounder Troy Mallillin of Ateneo to a two-year pact.

But all eyes are on Jimenez, who earned a contract first before the Beermen’s earlier picks in Jayson Apolonio (4th round), Ichie Altamirano (5th), John Gob (6th), Jayvee dela Cruz (7th), and Jamel Ramos (8th).

Jimenez is set to team up with idol and fellow flamboyant guard Terrence Romeo.

Arnel Mandal gets shot at Asiad gold

Arnel Mandal assured the Philippines of its most valuable medal yet in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou after reaching the final of the wushu men’s sanda.

The 28-year-old Ilonggo pride dominated Amanbekov Avazbek of Kyrgyzstan, 2-0, in the 56-kilogram class semifinals that assured him of at least a silver.

But Mandal is going for the gold against Jiang Haidong of China in the final later in the day (Thursday).

“Do or die na ito. Para sa ating bansa kaya buhos buhay na ito,” he said.

Meralco loses again in Doha

Meralco still couldn’t find its footing in the Doha International Basketball Championship after falling to Al Zamalek of Egypt, 70-62.

The Bolts remained winless in two games in Group B following their 90-82 loss to Al Arabi from Kuwait on Tuesday.

Feron Hunt, the Bolts’ import for the upcoming Commissioner’s Cup, saw action for the team, which also had Serbian player Uros Lokovic as their reinforcement for the tournament.

Meralco’s last game in the preliminaries is later in the day (Thursday) against Al Ahly of Libya.

