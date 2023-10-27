News you need to know: Lavillenie sorry to Obiena, Bynum's Pinay wife, Gilas' reward

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Anais Lavillenie says sorry to EJ Obiena

Anais Lavillenie has admitted to making false claims that EJ Obiena is taking performance-enhancing drugs.

Lavillenie, the wife of former Olympic champion pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie, has apologized to current World No. 2 Obiena for making the accusation.

“I would like to offer publicly my sincere apologies for writing untruthful words on Vaulter Magazine’s Facebook post about you and your coach Vitaly Petrov,” she wrote.

Obiena has accepted the apology, reiterating his stance as a clean athlete and essentially ruling out the option to file a legal case against Lavillenie.

Cam Bynum hopes to reunite with Pinay wife

National Football League player Cam Bynum used his platform to spread the word about his desire to reunite with his Filipina wife, Lalaine.

After a recent win, the third-year Minnesota Vikings safety bared his wife’s tourist visa application has been denied twice.

Lalaine lives in the Philippines, where his mother is from and where he spends most of his offseason – an unusual situation that could’ve caused the visa application denial.

Now the Bynums, with help from their legal team and both of Minnesota's senators, are focused on seeking a spouse visa.

“I’m just glad to represent my people and do things that are bigger than just my own personal gain,” Bynum said.

His wife, whom he met nearly two years ago, has never been to the U.S. They last saw each other in person in July, right before training camp.

Gilas Pilipinas players’ Asiad gold windfall

Gilas Pilipinas players received P1 million each during the awarding of cash incentives for medalists of the recent 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Each player in the 12-man team was actually entitled to just 25 percent of the P2 million given to individual gold winners or around P500,000 apiece under the Republic Act 10699 or the expanded coverage of incentives granted to national athletes and coaches.

But President Bongbong Marcos doubled the amount received by all medalists through the Office of the President, guaranteeing members of the Gilas team that ended a 61-year gold-medal drought in the Asian Games at least P1 million each in cash incentives.

Except naturalized players Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame, all Gilas members attended the “Gabi ng Parangal at Pasasalamat Para sa Bayaning Atletang Pilipino” on Wednesday night at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

