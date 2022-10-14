News you need to know: Castro extension, Sotto debut, Creamline opener

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Jayson Castro signs new TNT deal

TNT continued to reward the face of its franchise after signing Jayson Castro to a three-year contract extension that will lock him through the 2025 PBA season.

The longtime Tropang Giga star’s old contract wasn't supposed to end until August 2023, but TNT management offered the extension with plenty of time left, Castro’s agent, Danny Espiritu said.

"I would like to thank TNT management for the continued trust," said Espiritu after 'The Blur' signed his sixth contract with the flagship team of the MVP Group since being picked third overall in the 2008 rookie draft.

Kai Sotto makes NBL season debut

Kai Sotto tried to make the most out of the limited playing time for Adelaide in his National Basketball League season debut.

The homegrown Pinoy NBA aspirant tallied four points, three rebounds, and one steal as the 36ers bowed to the Tasmania JackJumpers, 97-72, to start their 2022-23 NBL campaign at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

Sotto only logged five minutes of play and made one of his three shots, all of them coming in garbage time after the home team fell behind early and failed to recover in a disappointing start to its season.

Creamline gets PVL title bid going

Creamline passed the first test in its 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference title campaign, holding off PLDT, 25-22, 25-18, 26-28, 25-22, on Thursday at the PhilSports Arena.

Alyssa Valdez delivered on both ends in her comeback for the Cool Smashers since the PVL Invitational Finals in early August, completing a triple double with her 17 points, 13 receptions and 13 digs.

Ced Domingo earned the Player of the Game honors with her 17-point output highlighted by her back-to-back match points after the Cool Smashers wasted an opportunity to put away the High Speed Hitters in straight sets.

