News you need to know: Ramos, Bolick out of SEA Games; UAAP volleyball results

Sports news May 5

Gilas Pilipinas lineup in 2022 SEA Games

The Gilas Pilipinas lineup to the Southeast Asian Games will look a little less than what was expected.

Dwight Ramos and Robert Bolick have begged off due to different reasons, while Kiefer Ravena has been added to the Final 12.

While Ravena is about to finish his B.League campaign to pave the way for his national team return, Ramos still has duties in Japan with Toyama, while Bolick had to fly to the US to be with his father.

Another B.League player in the lineup is Thirdy Ravena, while most are PBA standouts in June Mar Fajardo, Mo Tautuaa, Matthew Wright, Troy Rosario, Roger Pogoy, Kib Montalbo, Isaac Go, and Kevin Alas.

Two cadets in Will Navarro and LeBron Lopez are in the squad, while fellow cadet Caelum Harris missed the cut.

UAAP volleyball opening day

Unlike it’s men’s basketball counterpart, the La Salle women’s volleyball team figured out how to take down an Ateneo champion team.

The Lady Spikers shook off a slow start to turn back defending champion Ateneo, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20, in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament opener at the Mall of Asia Arena.

While La Salle is now 1-0 against Ateneo, the Green Archers are 0-2 against the Blue Eagles in men’s basketball.

University of Santo Tomas had mixed emotions in a 25-23, 25-20, 25-21 victory over Far Eastern University as it lost Imee Hernandez to a sprained left ankle midway through the first set.

Check out other results here.

UAAP basketball semis preview

La Salle still has a chance to get back at Ateneo if it takes care of business against University of the Philippines in their men’s basketball Final Four deciding game at 6 p.m.

The Green Archers dragged the twice-to-beat Maroons to the limit after an 83-80 victory last Thursday and are look to return to the title series for the first time since 2017.

