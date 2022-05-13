News you need to know: Balti chooses B.League, Sotto not in NBA Combine

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Sports news May 12

Justine Baltazar pulls out of PBA Draft

Justine Baltazar changed his mind at the last minute, withdrawing from the PBA Draft to instead accept a “lucrative” offer to play in the Japan B.League.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed that Baltazar's camp has sent word that the former La Salle star is taking his name out of the draft pool, citing an opportunity to head overseas.

"Kausap ko yung camp niya at nagpadala din ng letter ngayon na hindi siya makakasama sa draft," Marcial said.

SEA Games opening ceremony

Team Philippines officially announced its presence in this year’s Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam as EJ Obiena stood at the forefront of the country’s delegation that took part in the opening ceremony on Thursday night.

The 31st Southeast Asian Games formally opened with a colorful ceremony at the My Dinh National Stadium, almost a year since it was postponed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally set to be staged from November 21 to December 2, 2021, the multi-sport conclave finally got going and not even the continued threat of the virus and a downpour could dampen the spirit of the participants.

Kai Sotto not in NBA Draft Combine

Kai Sotto will have to boost his NBA stock through the backdoor as his name was absent from the 76-man list invited to participate in the NBA Draft Combine.

Despite missing the Draft Combine, the Pinoy prodigy is slated to engage in workouts with at least a dozen of NBA teams, according to his handlers East West Private.

That hopefully boosts the draft stock of the 20-year-old, who is still placed outside of the top 60 in most mock drafts.

