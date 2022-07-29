News you need to know: Abando in KBL, PBA non-finalists in Gilas, PVL results

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Sports news July 28

Rhenz Abando in KBL

Add Rhenz Abando to the growing list of Pinoy standouts trying their luck overseas.

The reigning NCAA MVP is forgoing his final year at Letran to play for Anyang KGC in the Korean Basketball League.

Abandon is the fifth Filipino to head to Korea after fellow Gilas Pilipinas young guns SJ Belangel and RJ Abarrientos as well as Justin Gutang and Ethan Alvano.

Gilas Pilipinas pool for August window

The PBA has reaffirmed its full support – most of it anyway – to Gilas Pilipinas in the August window of the Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the board of governors approved the motion to make the players from the 10 non-finalist teams available for Gilas call-ups for qualifiers against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

Marcial said it will now be up to Gilas coach Chot Reyes if he will select an all-PBA or a hybrid team come the next window where Utah Jazz cager Jordan Clarkson is expected to play.

Continue reading below ↓

At the same time, the board approved a two-conference format for the 2023 season that will be launched after next year’s Fiba World Cup, giving the national team enough time to prepare for the event which the country will co-host with Japan and Indonesia.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PVL results July 28

Sister teams Choco Mucho and Creamline dispatched separate foes to fortify their respective semifinal bids in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference.

The Flying Titans survived PLDT, 25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 10-25, 16-14, to stay alive in the Final Four race, while the Cool Smashers booked a ticket to the semis after turning back Chery Tiggo, 25-14, 25-20, 21-25, 28-26.

Jema Galanza and Tots Carlos showed the way for Creamline, while Kat Tolentino made a rousing return for Choco Mucho after being stuck under health and safety protocols the last two games.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.