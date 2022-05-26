Outgoing PSC commissioner Mon Fernandez turns focus to new foundation

RAMON Fernandez said he will continue to work for the development of sports in the grassroots level after the end of his term as commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission.

Mon Fernandez on new sports foundation

The Philippine basketball legend said he will shift his focus to the sports foundation that he created named the Ramon S. Fernandez Sports and Youth Development Foundation which is centered towards discovering new talents in the countryside.

Fernandez, who recently held the task as chef de mission of the Philippine delegation to the Southeast Asian Games, said the ultimate goal of the foundation is for the athletes from the grassroots level to eventually make it to the national team and win medals for the country in international competitions such as the Olympics.

“During my stay as PSC commissioner, I personally saw the vast number of talent in the countryside. We want to give them exposure through the help of the foundation,” said Fernandez, a four-time PBA MVP.

Continue reading below ↓

Under his watch as chef de mission, the Philippines won 52 gold medals for fourth place in the medal tally during the Hanoi SEA Games.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Although he is turning his attention to the foundation, Fernandez said he is not closing the door to working in the government to develop sports in the country.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Why not?” said Fernandez. “I’m open to help Philippine sports in whatever capacity, whether in government or as a private citizen.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.