SMC to build P50M sports center in Balayan, Batangas

SAN Miguel Corporation (SMC) will build a P50 million sports center in Balayan, Batangas as part of its commitment to help develop homegrown athletes who can compete in local and international sports competitions, as well as promote health and wellness in the town and throughout the province of Batangas.

SMC President and Chief Operating Officer Ramon S. Ang said during the formal opening of the new Balayan municipal building and government complex that the commitment to build a sports facility lines up with the local government’s post-pandemic recovery plans.

Continue reading below ↓

The SMC Sports Center is being used as a temporary vaccination site.

“Through this sports center, which will be part of our company’s overall support for sports development, we hope to get more Balayan residents involved in sports,” Ang said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ang pointed out that a number of the country’s more prominent athletes are from Batangas. Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings’ LA Tenorio is from Nasugbu and volleyball star Alyssa Valdez is from San Juan.

SMC recently completed construction of the SMC Sports Complex in Pasig, designed for use by the company and its professional basketball San Miguel Beermen, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Gin Kings and Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok.

The SMC Sports Complex has three air-conditioned main basketball courts covering a total of 5,013 square meters. It is currently being utilized for SMC’s COVID-19 employee vaccination activities.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.