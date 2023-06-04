News you need to know: Silver for Pinoys in 3x3 wheelchair basketball and more

Silver for PH in 3x3 wheelchair basketball

PHOTO: PSC

THE Philippines men’s 3x3 wheelchair basketball team the silver medal in the 12th Asean Para Games on Saturday in Cambodia.

Thailand defeated the Philippines, 15-7, to complete an unbeaten run to the title.

Alfie Cabanog, Cleford Trocino, John Rey Escalante, Kenneth Tapia and Rene Macabenguil, coached by Vernon Perea, went 3-1 in the preliminaries to arrange the showdown with Thailand.

Magnolia downs NLEX

PHOTO: PBA Images

JACKSON Corpuz scored 19 on 8 of 17 shooting as Magnolia beat NLEX, 103-97, on Saturday in the PBA on Tour at the Baliwag Star Arena in Bulacan.

James Laput went 7 for 11, finishing with 18 points, while Jerrick Ahanmisi nailed five of the Hotshots’ 13 triples, ending up with 15 points.

Magnolia notched its third win in as many games in the preseason exhibition, while NLEX is winless in three tries.

Road Warriors new guy Ben Adamos led the team in scoring, coming off the bench to deliver 18 points.

Ramilo bags bronze

PHOTO: aaron bayato/radyo pilipinas 2

JASMINE Althea Ramilo claimed a bronze medal with a fine performance in the clubs final in the 19th Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships on Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Ramilo tallied 27.30. Lola Djuraeva of Uzbekistan got 31.05 for the gold and Aiym Meirzhanova of Kazakhstan earned the silver with 29.15.

Ramilo placed fifth in the ribbon.